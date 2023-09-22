Police release detained NURTW leaders

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday, confirmed the release of the four leaders of the Nigeria Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by the Nigeria Police.

NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, who confirmed the release in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ajaero said that the officials were released on Thursday night after staying for more than a month in custody.

The released officials were the National President, Tajudeen Baruwa, General Secretary, Anthony Chukudi, Olayi Odion, National Trustee and Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi.

NAN recalls that the National Executive Council (NEC) had during its meeting on Aug. 31 condemned the Police’s action and called for the release of the NURTW leadership.

This was part of NLC’s demand during the two-day nationwide warning strike held on Sept.5 and 6th.