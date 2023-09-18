Police inaugurate special investigation team to probe Mohbad’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the sudden death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

This was disclosed by the Lagos Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa, at a press conference on Monday, stating that the command will use the powers within its reach find the killers.

“Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement,” Owohunwa said.

Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Faashola, popularly known as Naira Marley died last Tuesday at the age of 27.

He was buried on Wednesday in the Ikorodu area of Lagos and there have been concerns over his death.