Police dispel rumour of men’s private parts disappearance in Calabar

The police command in Cross River has dispelled a rumour of the disappearance of some men’s private parts in Calabar.

The command spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, dispelled the rumour while parading 13 suspects arrested in the state in August.

Ugbo said that investigations showed that the rumour, which heightened tension in the state capital, was false.

“I want to say it here that the noise that some persons’ manhood has been disappearing in Calabar is not true.

“We have investigated the matter and found that there is nothing of such.

“We want to warn that people should stop spreading falsehood, especially through social media,” she said.

On the 13 suspects, Ugbo said that some of them were arrested in connection with the abduction of Prof. Ekanem Ephraim which led to an industrial action by the state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association.

Ephraim, a Consultant Neurologist at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, was abducted at her residence in Calabar on July 13.

Ugbo said that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers through useful information provided by the suspects.

She appealed for cooperation of members of the public in tackling kidnapping in the state.

“I want to reiterate that the command’s challenge in dealing with criminal elements may not be unconnected with people’s reluctance to give prompt intelligence about criminal activities and suspicious movements around their domains.

“It is on this note that I crave the indulgence of the general public on informal sharing, as it is key to solving security issues,” she said.