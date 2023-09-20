Police bust explosives, gun-making factory in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR —Cross River State Police Command, yesterday, made a major breakthrough when it uncovered and busted an Improvised Explosive Device, IED/gun manufacturing factory at Osomba community in Akampka Local Government Area of the state.

The covert operation, Vanguard learned, was led by Commander, Anti Cultism and kidnapping Squad, ACKS, (Dragon Squad), Ogini Chukwuma, on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah.

Vanguard further gathered that the operation, which lasted over four hours saw the recovery of remote controlled IEDs, detonators, other explosive devices, several automatic weapons, dozens of locally made double barrels and pistols while nine suspects were arrested, including bomb makers.

A village source, who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that most of the guns and weapons used by the gangsters and other criminals to terrorise the area mostly came from that place.

The source added that that with the uncovering and arrest, Osombo and it’s environs would know peace as many of those who were benefiting from the illicit activity were either in police custody or have run away from the community.

When contacted, the command’s spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the development said nine persons have been arrested and were in custody, including a notorious gangster, armed robbery suspect simply identified as Orok Etim a.k.a GOWON.

Ugbo told Vanguard that explosive devices (high explosives 90m) eight pieces, 60m six pieces , detonator,s 10 pieces and indicators, 15 pieces as well as 10 pieces of remotes devices and 10 pieces of battery as power source, were recovered during the raid.