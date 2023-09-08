Police arrest 10 suspects over FUOYE student’s death

By Gift Chapiodekina

ADO-EKITI—The Police Command in Ekiti State has arrested 10 suspects allegedly connected to the death of a student of Federal University, Oye Ekiti.

The deceased, Atanda Deborah, was a 200 level Nursing student, who went missing and her body later found in a shallow grave, about 30 metres behind the Nursing Lecture Hall of the university, on September 5.

In a statement, yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti, the command Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, appealed to members of the public to be calm. He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogundare Dare, had directed for thorough investigation to unearth the identity of the perpetrators and ensure their prosecution.

Dare enjoined anyone with useful information concerning the incident to visit Oye Divisional Police Headquarters, Oye-Ekiti or the State CID.

Reps condemn brutal murder of Fuoye student

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has condemned the murder of Atanda Modupe Deborah.

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi representing Ekiti North (1) (Ikole/Oye) federal constituency, made the disclosure, yesterday.

Rotimi called on the Government of Ekiti State, relevant security agencies, and stakeholders in the community to collaborate to fish out the culprits and bring them to book.

He said: “We owe it to the memory of late Modupe to ensure our students, and indeed all residents in our communities are safe and secure as they go about their legitimate activities.”

The lawmaker encouraged anyone with useful information related to this case to contact the Nigeria Police Force to assist in their investigations.

“It is through the collective efforts of the community that justice can be swiftly served and a sense of security restored,” he added.