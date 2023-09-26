Police arraign ex-Ogun LG Chairman, Adedayo in court over alleged ‘circulation of falsehood’

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Ogun State Police command on Tuesday arraigned the former Chairman of Ijebu East local government, Wale Adedayo, before an Abeokuta Magistrate Court, over a petition filed by the State government.

It would be recalled that Adedayo was arrested by Police operatives, at his residence in Ijebu-Ife, in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, and was immediately transferred to the Command’s headquarters in Eleweran, where he spent the night.

Adedayo is appearing before a Magistrate Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, on a petition filed by the State government against Adedayo, over an allegation of diversion of funds meant for Council Areas in the state.

Adedayo was arraigned on a two-count charge.

The petition titled “Petition against Wale Adedayo’s deliberate circulation of falsehood, false report to government, threat to life and interference with the exercise of executive function,” was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

The two-count charge read “That you, Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the 27th August 2023 at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State: Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds which you knew was false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds (ten percent (10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulate should go to the Local Government(s) since May, 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

The defendant Counsel, Kayode Akinsola, applied for the bail of the accused person, saying the offences allegedly committed are bailable.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings did not object to the bail application.

In his ruling, Magistrate A.K. Araba admitted him to bail with the sum of N2million and two ‘responsible and reliable sureties’ in like sum.

Araba said the sureties must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must posses landed property with tax clearance.

The Magistrate, however, ordered his remand at Ibara Correctional facility, Abeokuta, pending perfection of the bail conditions.

Araba adjourned the matter till October 20, 2023 for trial.