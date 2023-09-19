Peter Obi flags off Labour party campaign in Bayelsa

Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 Presidential election, has flagged off campaigns for the November 11, 2023, governorship election in Bayelsa, with an assurance that the party will be victorious.

Obi, who spoke in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, alongside the National Chairman of LP, Mr Julius Abure, to flag-off the governorship campaign of Mr Udengs Eradiri, said that the party has overwhelming support base in the state coupled with its performance and excellence.

Obi urged the people of Bayelsa to come out en mass and vote Eradiri as the next governor of the state on November 11.

He said that the process that produced Eradiri as the party’s governorship candidate in the state was credible.

He said: “what Nigeria is lacking is verification and that is one of its major problems. If you don’t know where you are coming from that means you don’t know where you are going to.

“As I was coming from Port-Harcourt to Yenagoa, you will see poverty, Nigeria has failed Bayelsa in 57 years after oil was discovered.

“After Sokoto as the poorest state, then Bayelsa is the next. The state suffered from one of the worst flooding incidents last year, since the history of Nigeria.”

National chairman, Abure, said he was confident that LP would form the next government in Bayelsa.

He said that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed Nigerians and the people of the state in particular.

He said: “We will change the economic narratives of Bayelsa state. Eradiri is the only governorship candidate of Labour Party in Bayelsa state.

“LP is founded on integrity, performance. PDP and APC have failed. We have tried PDP and APC and they failed.

“Their results are insecurity, poverty and infrastructural decay. Labour party has come to change the narratives. Vote Udengs Eradiri, vote LP come November 11,” he said.

Speaking after the party’s flag was handed over to Eradiri, the governorship candidate of the party, promised to fix the state if he wins the governorship election.

He said his programme is to engage the people but not about making noise but to reach out to the people in the rural areas to let them know his ambition.

Eradiri promised not to play politics with the development of Bayelsa, but will ensure they have a better life if he is elected governor.

He said that he has held various positions from the grassroots, state government level and at national level, promising that his experience in those places will position him to solve problems in Bayelsa state.