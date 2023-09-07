PEPT: Accept judgement, CAN urges Nigerians

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna State chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev John Hayab, has called on Nigerians to allow the rule of law to take its course in the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal in the overall peace and unity of Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview yesterday in Kaduna, Rev hayab said: “We should, as Nigerians, respect the judicial system for the interest of peace and harmonious coexistence of the country.

”Nigerians must not allow themselves to be used to divide the country, based on political differences, but unite and work with the person the court rules in his favour to lead the affairs of the land for development to thrive in Nigeria.

“Politicians come and go but the country remains. Therefore, we must think inward and not allow some selfish individuals to put the country into confusion that could lead to chaos that can result in loss of lives and destruction of property, which could set the country backward, instead of consolidating Nigeria’s progress.”

Rev Hayab urged politicians and all Nigerians to accept the judgment of the tribunal, even if the judgment did not go according to their expectations.

He said accepting the tribunal judgment and allowing the rule of law to take its course would consolidate the idea of the court as the hope of the common man.