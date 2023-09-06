PEPC: Why Labour Party rejected Tribunal judgement

Abure

Labour Party, LP, Wednesday, rejected the Presidential Election Petition Court Judgement against its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Presidential Election Petition Court had in it judgdement dismissed the allegation by the Labour Party, LP, and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that the 2023 presidential election was rigged in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

The court in its preliminary ruling that was delivered by Justice Abba Mohammed, held that Obi and the LP, did not by way of credible evidence, establish their allegation that the election that held on February 25, was characterized by manifest corrupt practices.

Similarly, the court also dismissed the allegation that President Bola Tinubu was convicted in the United States of America, USA, on a drug trafficking related charge.

The court, in its lead judgement in the joint petition that was filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, held that evidence before it established that the $460, 000 fine that was imposed on Tinubu in the US, was in a civil matter.

In view of all these, Labour Party through its National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said that justice was not served.

His words: “The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious. “What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail. “We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system.

“We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria. “Details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with our lawyers after the Certified True Copy. “We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible.”