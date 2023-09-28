People Talk: ‘Rain or no rain, there’s always water’, residents bemoan perennial Dolphin Estate flood

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, used to be a highly sought-after residential choice by the elites. The estate, however, is quickly losing that glitz, and the high-rise area in particular.

The estate was built in the early 1990s for the Lagos State government by Messrs HFP Engineering Nigeria. But now, flooding occurs on the streets of Dolphin Estate often, with floodwater seeping into homes and other properties, turning the estate roads into sizable bodies of foul-smelling, black water.

People Talk took to Dolphin Estate to get people’s reaction on the flood situation.