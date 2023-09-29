PDP rejects Kaduna tribunal’s judgment upholding Gov Sani’s election

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgment of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal affirming the election of Gov. Uba Sani of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it will seek redress at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Alberah Catoh, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, disclosed this in a statement made available on Friday to newsmen in Kaduna.

Catoh said last night, that a review by the PDP’s lawyer indicated that the judgment did not meet the requirements of substantive justice.

The reaction came hours after the tribunal, sitting in Kaduna, upheld Sani’s election.

He further argued that the verdict was not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.

“The party has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, within the timeframe specified by law,” the statement added.

Catoh also urged PDP teeming supporters across the state to be calm and of good cheer in the belief that though the walk to justice is slow, they would reach their destination. (NAN)