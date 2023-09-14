P-Harcourt-based poet kidnapped, abductors demand N20m ransom

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Kidnappers have picked a Port Harcourt-based poet, identified as Kennedy Adele.

Adiele according to a reliable source was kidnapped in Port Harcourt on Monday while returning from Abuja.

Adele, was reported to have gone for a performance at the Abuja, but had arrived late to Port Harcourt when gunmen accosted the vehicle he was in with other occupants and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

The wife of the victim, Faith Adele, confirmed that her husband could not get home after he left Abuja, adding that the kidnappers have called and are demanding N20 million ransom.

She said: “He was kidnapped on Monday 11th of September.. The kidnappers contacted me on Tuesday around 10 am demanding a ransom of N20 million.

“And they have me till today, but I pray God will see us through this tough time.

However, the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, stated that the police were yet to receive any official report on the development.

Iringe-Koko said: “We are yet to get such a report. If there is anything of such, I’m appealing to them to report to the nearest police station so we can verify and begin investigation.”