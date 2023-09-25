Oyo pays pensioners gratuities

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Victor AhiumaYoung

No fewer than 92 pensioners in Oyo State have received cheques worth N208 million as gratuities from the Oyo State government.

According to the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Adeniyi Adebisi, this is in fulfillment of Governor Seyi Makinde’s promise to the executives of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, Oyo State Chapter.

Adebisi disclosed this during an interactive session with the Executives of the NUP, Oyo State Chapter and the symbolic presentation of cheques to some retirees.He said the beneficiaries comprised state, local government and primary school retirees. Adebisi stated further that about 92 retirees have been shortlisted for the payment while release of cheques has commenced.

The Commissioner explained that there was need for synergy and cooperation between the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, NUP, and the Ministry of Establishment and Training, to make life better for pensioners, while the Ministry is working on the review of pensions as directed by the Governor.

He informed that “the Oyo State Government believes in dialogue as against industrial action to avoid sending bad signals to the general public.

Dialogue can resolve more than 50 percent of any problem no matter how big.“The State Government is committed to the wellbeing and welfare of civil servants, as well as the retirees.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the State Secretary NUP, Olusegun Abatan said the loyalty of the Union to the State Government was demonstrated in the last gubernatorial election, when pensioners trooped out en-masse to vote for the governor, as a sign of appreciation.

Abatan expressed his delight that the governor fulfilled his promise to resume payment of gratuity and believed that the 13-point agenda presented by the Union would be executed one after the other especially now that the pension review is being looked into.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde for paying their gratuities at this time of economic hardship and recession, praying that God will grant him more wisdom to move the state forward.