Our relationship is real — BBNaija’s Soma, Angel

SomGel

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemates, Soma and Angel have confirmed that their relationship is real and not a strategy.

The lovebirds were evicted alongside Venita from the BBNaija All-Stars house on Sunday night.

In their post-eviction interview with Classic FM, the lovers said: “What we have is real” and not a strategy as some might think it is.

Soma said he had no intention to search for love when he entered Biggie’s house, adding that his relationship with Angel was not planned but it happened naturally.

He said: “We intend to keep it going basically for as long as it can because it was not just the (BBNaija) house. It was real for us.

“I know a lot of people said it was strategic but that was never the case. It was not something we came into the house planning to do. I like, ‘Oh, when we get in, we are going to have a ship’. No.

“I personally did not plan to ship with anybody, and I doubt that she wanted to ship as well. It just happened. So it was very organic.”

Angel added that her past relationship with her ex “obviously is not going to work”.

She said: “Yes, same thing. I mean I haven’t addressed the situation. I mean going into the house, I did not expect to like anyone.

“So yeah, it is obviously not going to work out between my ex and me.”

Soma also agreed with Angel and acknowledged the fact that they have decided to move on from the previous relationships before the BBnaija show.

“Definitely, I guess we are on the same page on that,” he added.