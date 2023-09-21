Osun: Unknown gunmen kill nursing mother while bathing

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo IBA – A nursing mother, identified as Adijat has been reported dead after she was shot by unknown gunmen while taking her bath.

The deceased, a fulani lady, who was nursing a three months old baby, was reportedly shot in her bathroom on Tuesday at about 10pm.

The incident, according to sources occurred at Oke-Akute area of Iba in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Osun command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke said the woman, though, was shot on Tuesday night but gave up the ghost on Thursday.

“The killers are yet-to-be identified but efforts are ongoing to apprehend those behind the incident with a view to bringing them to justice”, she added.

Meanwhile a resident of the community Wale Also pleaded with the security agencies to intensify effort to apprehend the suspects to alleviate the fear of residents over such incident.

he added that similar incident had occurred in the community about two years ago and residents are still living in perpetual fear.