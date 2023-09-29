Osimhen needs to leave Napoli – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has urged Victor Osimhen to leave Serie A champions Napoli.

Napoli shared a video that appeared to mock Osimhen on their TikTok page earlier this week after he missed a penalty in the 0-0 draw at Bologna.

The forward, in what appears to be a response to the video, took down all Napoli’s pictures and videos from his Instagram account with his agent threatening to take legal action against the club.

The 24-year-old snubbed a number of his teammates on his arrival at the team hotel ahead of Napoli’s Serie A clash with Udinese on Wednesday.

Reacting to the issue, Oliseh wrote on his X handle:”Forever proud to be Nigerian; One must show personality, work hard & refuse to be intimidated. let Racists and ingrates talk! That’s why they are eternal losers who secretly wish they were created like you! Osimhen needs to leave Napoli as soon as yesterday!!.“

The forward has scored four goals in six league appearances for Rudi Garcia’s side this season.