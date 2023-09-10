AFCONQ: Osimhen grabs hat-trick as Nigeria hit six past Sao Tome

By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick as Nigeria turned up the style, thrashing Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in front of a capacity crowd at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria had put ten goals past their opponent when they met in the reverse fixture earlier and this was expected to be a stroll in the park for the Super Eagles – exactly how it turned out on the night.

Osimhen opened his and Nigeria’s account in the 14th minute before Ademola Lookman’s effort made it two to end the first half.

In-form Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi got in on the act just after resumption of proceedings with an acrobatic kick to make it three and it became a party from then on.

Osimhen won and converted a penalty, and then substitute Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist to help him complete his haul.

Chukwueze turned scorer in the final minutes with an assist from Victor Boniface to wrap up an emphatic victory.

The victory ensures Nigeria wins the group with 15 points.

Osimhen’s outing takes his tally to 10 and puts him in pole position to finish the qualifiers as the top goal scorer.