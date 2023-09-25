Ooni goes into seclusion, seeks spiritual intervention over economic hardship

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

ILE-ILE – As the Olojo Festival is underway, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has gone into seclusion to commune with his ancestors.

The monarch annually embarked on seven days of seclusion in preparation for the Olojo Festival, a cultural event during which he remained incommunicado with the outside world.

Speaking with newsmen at his palace before embarking on the journey, he emphasized that Nigeria needs spiritual intervention at this time of economic downturn, adding that he would utilise the period to pray for a solution at the seclusion.

“I will pray for the unity of Africa. Things are very hard. We all know the economic challenges that people are facing.

“This is the time we need spiritual and divine intervention, will do it during my annual Olojo seclusion. This is how my ancestors have been doing it.

”We should pray very well because things are very hard. We all know the state of the economy. It is a sensitive thing that needs prayer which should not go out of hand.

“My prayer also would be to pray for divine intervention for the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order to turn things right because the expectation of people is so high”, the Ooni added.

The royal father explained that everywhere is so tense now and people are not finding life easy, but he would use the seclusion period to pray for the leaders.

Ooni said Olojo is an annual festival, stressing that there’s nothing he asked for, since the 8 years of his reign which has not been answered. “I talked to my creator and ancestors and they answered me speedily.