One dies as vehicles crash, plunge into river

Ota—The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Ogun State Command, said one person died while two sustained injuries in multiple crashes on Ota-Idiroko Road, yesterday.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Anthony Uga, confirmed the incident in Ota, Ogun.

Uga said the unfortunate incident, which involved three vehicles and eight persons, happened about 7.20 a.m.

He said a blue mini truck, with number plate, BDG 340 XZ and a truck with no registration number collided with an Iveco tipper with number plate, AAA 969 ZY, that broke down while descending a slope from Idiroko side of Arobieye, Iju bridge.

The FRSC boss said the two vehicles plunged into Iju river in the process, resulting in the death of one person, while two others sustained injuries.

“The corpse of the victim had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital morgue while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital,” he said.

Uga blamed the accident on mechanical fault and implored articulated truck drivers to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the highway