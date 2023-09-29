‘One Chance’ robbery syndicate kills community developer in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike

Tragedy struck the heart of Abuja as a beloved community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network, Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, was brutally murdered by the dreaded ‘One Chance’ syndicate.

The incident occurred on September 26th when Greatness was reportedly thrown from a moving vehicle along the Maitama-Kubwa arterial highway.

According to YALI Network Abuja, the tragic event underscores the increasing insecurity within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Consequently, the Network called upon the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, and relevant security agencies to prioritize the safety of Abuja residents, launch a thorough investigation into Greatness’ murder, and ensure that the culprits face the full force of the law.

Further adding to the tragedy are allegations of neglect by healthcare professionals.

Shocking audio evidence from a Good Samaritan who witnessed the incident and helped take Ms. Greatness to the hospital has been forwarded to the authorities. This includes accusations that the Maitama General Hospital staff locked the door on them.

Moyosoluwa Oladayo, the YALI Network Abuja coordinator, spoke out about the circumstances surrounding Greatness’ death.

“There’s a viral video of her when she was thrown out of the vehicle. She was unconscious and was reportedly taken to Maitama General Hospital where they kept asking for a Police report till she gave up twenty minutes later,” she said.

The case has caught the attention of the FCT Commissioner of Police, who has taken over the investigation from the Mabushi Police DPO that was initially investigating the tragic incident.

The police, Saturday Vanguard learnt, have summoned the medical personnel on duty for questioning.

“The FCT Police Command has invited the Maitama general hospital management for proper questioning,” a police source stated.

It was also gathered that YALI Network is currently engaging with the Nigerian Police to probe the Maitama General Hospital for violating the National Health Act of 2014, which prohibits refusal of emergency medical treatment for any reason.

“Our friend and colleague was abandoned in her time of need. This is not just about seeking justice for Greatness, but also for other Nigerians who have lost their lives in such unfortunate circumstances.

“We hope for manifest transparency in their investigation. This is a call for immediate and effective measures to address the rising insecurity in our beloved community, and to ensure accountability in our healthcare system,” Oladayo added.

YALI Network Abuja, an initiative of the US missions in Africa, is engaging with other local and international CSOs, NGOs, and government stakeholders to push for reforms to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future. They are supported by Change.org in their efforts.

“Greatness had a greatness from within. Her dream was to play an integral role in the betterment of our nation, a cause she was irredeemably sold out to.

“Her brutal and untimely demise is a profound and regrettable loss to the entire YALI Network Nigeria,” lamented the Abuja chapter of YALI Network, in their statement, on Friday.

This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved safety measures and accountability in the city of Abuja.

As the community mourns the loss of a passionate advocate for development and youth empowerment, all eyes are on the authorities to deliver justice for Ms. Greatness and to implement changes that will ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents.