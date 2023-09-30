Ondo impeachment: Masari heads C’ttee to resolve Akeredolu, Ayedatiwa’s feud

Worried about the political situation in Ondo State, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has named the immediate-past Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, as head of a nine-member committee to resolve the impasse between the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his estranged deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Ganduje, in a statement by his press secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Thursday, lamented that the situation, if not quickly attended to, “may lead to further disaffection among party faithful.”

“Therefore, in order to avert the misunderstanding and after critical observation of the situation, the National Secretariat has decided to wade in, with a view to fostering better understanding that may likely lead to an amicable resolution.

“In light of the above, the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, has set up a 9-man committee under the able leadership of the erstwhile Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Aminu Bello Masari, CFR, to not only intervene but also see to the peaceful reconciliation of all parties involved,” said Olofu.

According to him, the party assured all that the committee will interact and dialogue with all stakeholders in the state based on mutual respect with a view to finding a lasting solution.

“The National Secretariat urges all parties to remain calm and extend all the necessary cooperation and support to the Masari-led Committee.”