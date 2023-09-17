Ondo Govt drags developer before Wike over FCT land

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

.’People living on the plot for over 12yrs’

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Ondo State Government has petitioned the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike over a plot of land originally allocated to it but now allegedly being developed by a private individual.

The state government in a letter dated September 08, 2023 through one of the counsels to its Development and Property Corporation, Ojen Obase Esq. of Effiong Bob & Associates had appealed to Wike to urgently retrieve its land from the Managing Director of Frank Woopet Engineering Limited, Frank Okoye.

It said it had requested for reversal of resolutions of FCT Land Use and Allocation Committee and restore the land to its rightful owner, Ondo State Development and Property Corporation.

The letter with the title: “RE: Conveyance of Hon. Minister, FCT’s Approval of FCT Land Use & Allocation Committee’s Resolutions over Infractions of Frank Woopet Engineering Ltd on Plot No. 50 Wumba C10 District , Passionate Request for Reversal of Resolutions of FCT Land Use & Allocation Committee” which made reference to an earlier letter dated 22nd March 2023 noted among other things that, “Consequent upon their letter dated 22nd day of March, 2023, a meeting was convened by the Director of Development Control which meeting was attended to by the Director of Development Control, Frank Okoye of Frank Woopet Engineering Limited & the consultant, ALIADE Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd to our client on the 20th February 2023, wherein contending parties were asked to present title documents in which their client presented but Frank Woopet Engineering Ltd could not present documents of title, TDP/claims to having any title in or near plot 50 Wumba, C10 District.

“Despite his failure to prove his title, the said Frank Okoye has continued to develop on our client’s land even after the demolition carried out by the Department of Development Control, FCTA on the land on the 19th January, 2023 with the aim to take over the Land of Ondo State Government through members of the Land Use Allocation Committee.

“We, on behalf of our client, passionately appeal to Your Excellency to reverse the resolution of the FCT Land Use Allocation Committee and restore our client’s land to her”.

While expressing hope that its plea will be granted by the Minister, the state government wished Wike well in his desire to reposition the FCT for good.

Firm reacts

However, Okoye on his part denounced the claims, saying while he was allocated Plot 20, the Ondo corporation was given Plot 50, both for “accelerated development”.

He said he had since developed his plot and people had been living there for the past 12 years, and that the Administration had offered a compensatory plot to the corporation which it rejected.

Okoye said; “This is an old matter, since 2006. We have been to the Federal High Court twice and the court asked us to go for arbitration which we did twice.

“We were both given the plots of land for free by the FCTA to develop mass housing – accelerated development. I started in 2006 and in 2009, the then minister, Moddibo, reportedly withdrew my allocation. They never told me. They didn’t write it call me. The court asked them whether they did all these and they said no. Meanwhile, I was on site carrying out the assignment I signed up for – to develop 250 houses on a certain acreage. Of course, what I built was more than what I was given, quite alright. It was not a secret and our landlord, the FCDA, deliberated on it and said they liked my concept of not tampering with the natural habitat or turning it into a modern slum. The FCDA asked the Ondo corporation to allow me continue and that they will be given another plot.

“But of late, the Permanent Secretary who comes from the same Ondo state and was chairman of the land use allocation committee that sat on the matter and recommended to the minister that Frank Woopet be allowed to continue development, a recommendation that was approved by the immediate-past minister has now turned around after some weeks to say another thing. So, is the Permanent Secretary now countering a ministerial approval?

“I do not really know what they want because we have developed the place and people have been living there for the past 12 years. The court asked them where they were all through the years and they said they were busy doing other things. So, is it now after 15 years that they want to start a project that was tagged “accelerated development”?

“I was given Plot 20. Theirs is Plot 50. Mine was approved two weeks before theirs. They are two different plots. The FCTA has offered to give them another allocation to cover for the parts they said I encroached on but the Ondo corporation is asking for double of an allocation that the FCTA gave them free”.