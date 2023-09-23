Onana under pressure after conceding 14 goals in first six games

The most troubling thing for Manchester United is the similarity in the mistakes being made. Andre Onana allowed Leroy Sane’s fairly powerless shot to squirm past him and it might well have been David de Gea against Brentford or West Ham last season.

United spent £ 47 million on Onana at Erik ten Hag’s behest because they felt De Gea was making too many high-profile errors, which were outweighing his shot-stopping abilities.

Onana was also signed because his passing attributes are far superior to those of De Gea but nobody is talking about that right now.

After conceding 14 goals in his first six United appearances, the spotlight is already burning on Onana in an uncomfortable way.

It doesn’t help, of course, that he has been dropped into a dysfunctional United team that seem to have painfully regressed from last season.

He may be conceding too many goals but so many of them were preventable if only United’s defenders and midfielders were more organised.

The most troubling thing for Manchester United is the similarity in the mistakes being made.

A comparison of Onana’s opening six games for United shows he’s made 25 saves, of which several came in the second-half in Munich, keeping them in contention.

In De Gea’s first six games last season, he made only 18 saves and in his final six games for United, just 16, so it isn’t entirely Onana’s fault because more shots are getting through.