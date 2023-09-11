Olajumoke tasks Fiditi indigenes on new varsity

Bode Olajumoke

By Dare Fasube

A philanthropist, Senator Bode Olajumoke, weekend, urged Fiditi indigenes to put more efforts into the establishment of a university in the town.

Senator Olajumoke, who is an old student of Fiditi Grammar School, Fiditi in Oyo State, said a lot needs to be done towards actualising the dream.

He said this during the official launch and groundbreaking of the Fiditi Study Centre, National Open University of Nigeria, held in Fiditi Grammar School, Fiditi in Oyo State.

He disclosed that he was aware that a letter of intent has been processed by the Onifiditi of Fiditi, Oba Sakiru Adekola-Oyelere, Ajani-Eedu II, in respect of a University for the town.

He said: “I congratulate the people of Fiditi. From my findings; there is evidence that there is still a lot to be done in terms of the objectives. I am aware that there is a letter of intent that is being processed by the Onifiditi but they have to walk the talk in terms of actualising their dream.

“I am excited and I see the relevance of BOYEF now and it is auspicious that it is happening at this point in time.

“The people of Fiditi, over the years, have been renowned for their interest in education.

“This can be confirmed from the way 92-year-old Mama Adeyi, who is the wife of the first Principal of Fiditi Grammar School, has been so supportive and excited at what we are doing at BOYEF.

“The indigenes should do what their forefathers like the Adeyis, Ojelabis and Adedoyin, among others, did in the past.

“Before Governor Seyi Makinde became governor of Oyo State, he had shown interest because he was at the 60th anniversary of Fiditi Grammar School. He donated N500, 000 as his support.”

Notable personalities at the ceremony include Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Mr Abiodun Aikomo; the Onifiditi of Fiditi, Oba Sakiru Adekola-Oyelere; the Alawe of Awe, Oba Cornelius Taiwo; Engineer Femi Babalola; Rear Admiral Olusegun Egbedina (retd); Chairperson and Managing Director/CEO of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Oluwatomi Somefun; Pastor Jide Ojurongbe, who represented the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God; Prince Koleade Aderemi, Dr Tunde Oloko and Professor Tunde Oluokun and old students of Fiditi Grammar School.