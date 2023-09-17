Ogun govt raises alarm over Cholera outbreak

Cholera

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government on Sunday night alerted residents of the state about the outbreak of cholera in Ijebu North local government.

The statement signed by the Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, and made available to newsmen reads, “there is an Outbreak of Cholera (Aarun òní gbá méjì) in the Ijebu North Local Government area of Ogun State.

She said, “Cholera is known to occur during raining seasons and may also be associated with poor environment and personal hygiene.

“It is commonly present with stooling with or without vomiting leading to dehydration. Cholera can result to death if the severe dehydration is not promptly corrected.

Coker advised the citizens to report all cases of stooling with or without vomiting to the nearest government health facility and notify the LGA DSNO: 08069788449.

It added that they should ensure proper personal and environmental hygiene.

“Citizens should wash their hands frequently before and after using the toilet or eating”.

“Use water from clean sources, treat water before use and boil before drinking”.

“Wash and cook food thoroughly before eating”.

“Prevent open defecation and be careful of the food and water you take, because cholera is caused by water or food contaminated with faeces”.