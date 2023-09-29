OGC Nice lend support for player who threatened to commit suicide

French footballer Alexis Beka Beka was “safe and sound” after being discovered in a “state of distress” on Friday, emergency services said.

The 22-year-old midfielder was cared for by police and firefighters.

“He is safe and sound,” said a police spokesman.

Jean-Pierre Rivere, president of Nice, said the club was relieved by the outcome.

“Everything ended well for Alexis who was in a state of distress this morning,” said Rivere in a statement.

“He has been taken care of. We will continue to respect medical confidentiality and we ask everyone to do the same and respect his privacy.

“We and the entire club are supporting him.”

Beka Beka, who featured for France at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, joined Nice in August 2022 from Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia for 12 million euros.

He is under contract with the French side until June 2027.