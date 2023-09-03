Odumodublvck’s Declan Rice wins Best Rap Single at 16th Headies awards

Rapper Odumodublvck has bagged the Best Rap Single at the 2023 Headies Awards with his song, ‘Declan Rice’.

He defeated “Hustle” – Reminisce ft BNXN; “Big Energy” – Ladi Poe; “Back in Uni” – Blaq Bonez and “My Bro” – Jeriq the Hussla ft Phyno.

Other artistes who have won the awards in the past include, Falz; M.I; Olamide; Vector; and Phyno, among others.

In “Declan Rice”, Odumodublvck showcased his versatility and consistency in his niche of rap music.

The track, produced by Trill Xoe and JohnWav, features fiery punchlines and commanding lines that demonstrate the rapper’s prowess in delivering new school rap.

Best Rap Single nominees

“Bando Diaries” – Psycho YP ft Odumodublvck

“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck – Winner

The Headies is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists. It is broadcast live on HipTV to viewers across Nigeria.

This year, the award features over 20 categories, including Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.