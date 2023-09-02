Obaseki/Shaibu rift: Edo Deputy gov gets new office outside government house

Philip Shuaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaib deepened on Saturday as a new office outside the government house has been allocated to the deputy governor.

A building located at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, close to the Government House which is the Edo State Procurement Agency office has been renovated and signed post reading OFFICE OF THE DEPUTY.

The building was commissioned by the former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole on December 16, 2014, but when contacted the Chief Press Secretary to Shiabu, Musa Ebhomiana said the issue of relocating to any office is rumour because the deputy governor has not been communicated to that effect.

One of the workers seen in the facility who did not give his name said that the job is expected to be delivered on Monday.

According to him, “I work for the company handling this renovation of this building. Our job is to deliver the project on Monday. I do not know how the sign board got to the entrance of the building and I don’t have an idea of what the building will be used for,” he added.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said, “if there is a government sign board saying so, then it must be so.”