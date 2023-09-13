OAU introduces new school fee regime

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ile, Osun state on Monday released a new school fee payable by both freshers and returning students of the institution.

The authority added that the new fee, which was approved by the University Senate after its meeting on Tuesday, adding that, the new fee is payable just for an academic session.

A statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju stated that new students in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities will pay N151, 200 while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200.

It reads further: “For those in the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students will pay N163, 200 and the returning students of the same faculties are to pay N101, 200.

“In addition, the new students being admitted into the Faculties in the College of Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190, 200 and returning students will pay N128, 200 respectively.

“The decision was taken by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.

“The management, therefore, wishes the students resounding success in their academic programmes.

“The above adjustable fees are just for an academic session”.