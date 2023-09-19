Nov polls: Nembe youths declare support for Sylva

Sylva

Youths of Nembe Kingdom in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have declared support for the governorship ambition of All Progressive Congress( APC) governorship candidate in the November 11 Bayelsa state governorship election, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Speaking over the weekend in a Youth Peace Concert against social vices convened by Dr Kojo Sam, the youths declared that their decision to vote for Sylva is non-negotiable.



The President of Nembe Kingdom Youth Congress, Comrade Kuroghofa Nelson- Ebimie described the Youth Concert event as historic and memorable for bringing the youths of Nembe together to preach peace.

According to him the decision to queue behind Sylva is because as a son of Nembe he is eminently qualified to lead the state and bring about development.



“For the forthcoming elections, our son, Chief Timipre Sylva is contesting and there is no way we are going to leave our son and vote for another person. As youths of Nembe, we have decided to give our votes 100 percent to Chief Timipre Sylva and the APC. He enjoys our support,” he said.



Also speaking the Youth President of Opu- Nembe Federation, Comrade Sambo Toinpre said the Youths of the Kingdom have through the programme showed that peace is possible in Nembe if the people decide to forget their differences.



Sambo who explained that social vices would only contribute to conflict in the community implored the youths of the Kingdom to jettison violence.



The former 2nd Vice-President of Nigeria Football Federation and proprietor of Nembe City Football club, Chief Rumson Victor Baribote commended the organisers of the programme for organising the programme which is to sensitize the youths of the Kingdom against social vices and violence.



The guest speaker, Dr John Kalama of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, speaking on the Social Economic Implications of conflict in Nembe and Bayelsa State lamented the loss the kingdom had suffered due to constant conflict and crisis.



According to him the disadvantages of conflict include loss of lives, destruction of properties and future of the youths as well as driving away investors.



He also commended the organisers for initiating the programme which is aimed at galvanizing the youths for peaceful and positive ventures.



Dr Kojo Sam in his goodwill message recalled the violence that has dogged the people of Nembe Kingdom and urged the youths to embrace peace.



He seized the opportunity to cal on the youths to vote for Sylva in the forthcoming governorship election to ensure rapid development of Bayelsa State.