Nollywood’s ‘The Black Book’ tops Netflix world chart

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Nollywood movie ‘The Black Book’ directed by Editi Effiong and starring Richard Mofe Damijo as lead character has achieved an impressive feat.

It claimed the top spot worldwide just five days after its debut on Netflix. According to Netflix’s data from September 18 to 24, the film accumulated a staggering 5.6 million views and an astounding 11.6 million watch hours.

This information was sourced from Nairametrics, which tracked the data on Flix Patrol, a global platform for video-on-demand charts and streaming ratings.

This Nollywood action thriller, co-authored by Bukunmi Ajakiye, produced by Lala Akindoju, and filmed by Yinka Edward, stands out as the first Nollywood movie crafted with a budget exceeding one million dollars.

The development of this Netflix original necessitated two years of script refinement, a year of pre-production, and an extensive 13-month filming period.

This action-adventure film traces the story of a mourning father seeking justice following his son’s murder at the hands of a corrupt group of police officers.

Casting a full package of talented actors of Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sam Dede, Alex Osifo, Iretiola Doyle, Patrick Doyle, Femi Branch, Olumide Oworu, Bimbo Manuel, Boki Ofodile, Nobert Young, Shaffy Bello amongst others, a Black Book traces the inevitable scourge of corruption amongst top officials of oil and gas in the metropolitan city of Lagos and Kaduna. Alongside unknotting the puzzle of the question on corruption, the story drags along a fate of a hitman-turned-deacon whose past woes come haunting him.

The movie ‘The Black Book’ holds a TV-MA rating, indicating that it is intended for mature audiences due to its inclusion of smoking and graphic scenes of violence.