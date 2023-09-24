Nollywood begins search for next superstar as “Screen Perfect” berths today

By Ayo Onikoyi

The stage is set for the premiere of Screen Perfect, a new sizzling reality show that’s poised to birth the next Nollywood superstar.

Screen Perfect, a StarTimes original, will premiere this Sunday, September 24 and will air every Sunday at 8pm on ST Nollywood Plus and Novela E channels, as well as the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

The premiere party of this Nollywood’s search for the next superstar, witnessed the dazzling presence of Nollywood’s finest stars, both rave of the moment and veterans.

The show was unveiled at a glamorous event in Lagos. In attendance were the producer of Jagun Jagun and StarTimes brand ambassador, Femi Adebayo; judges of the show, Bolanle Ninalowo, Shaffy Bello and veteran Ejike Asiegbu; host, delectable Damilola Adegbite; veterans Ngozi Nwosu, Aunty Taiwo Ajayi Lycette, Mr and Mrs Keppy Ekpeyong, Fred Amata, Teco Benson MFR, Bond Emeruwa, Jonathan Gbemutor, Victor Emegara, director of the show, Fidelis Duker; producer, Temitope Duker, Kiki Bakare, Joseph Momodu, Kudi Alagbo; StarTimes COO, Tunde Aina, and partners of the show.

The show will feature aspiring actors who will compete in various real-time acting challenges, judged by some of the best in the business. The contestants will have a chance to win a cash prize of over 10 million naira, a contract with a top movie production company, and roles in five StarTimes originals.

Speaking at the unveiling, StarTimes COO, Tunde Aina said, “We all know how big Nollywood is. We know what Nollywood can do for us as individuals and for our economy. We need more stars so we can multiply all these benefits that Nollywood brings to this industry. We, at StarTimes have loads of shows lined up to entertain everyone. I’m sure you will enjoy this new show specially prepared to entertain everyone. And I’m sure you will also spread the good news.”

Also speaking, the director of the show, Fidelis Duker, said “It has been close to 90 days of extensive work from the auditions in various cities across the country with thousands of applicants. Nollywood is fully behind this project and because we believe there is a need for a new generation of actors, and a new generation of film practitioners, this project is creatively packaged to discover new talent whilst providing juicy entertainment for Nollywood lovers.

Screen Perfect is sponsored by Indomie and supported by Sundail TV, Power Oil, Colgate, Timeless, and Callertunez.

The show promises to be an exciting and entertaining journey for both the contestants and the viewers. It will showcase the talent, passion and creativity of the next generation of Nollywood stars. It will also give them an opportunity to learn from the experts and improve their craft. And it is a chance for the audience to witness the birth of a new superstar.

The highlight of the premiere party was the unveiling of the eighteen contestants and a performance by Magic Whizz.