NNPP writes INEC, Kwankwaso over party’s logo

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has written to INEC, intimating the commission of alleged plans by some groups to change the party’s logo.

The party has also written to Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, its 2023 presidential candidate, to end the MoU it entered with the Kwankwasia group for the 2023 general election.

The letters written to INEC and Kwankwaso were signed by Mr Peter Ogah, the party’s Solicitor and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN (NAN) reports that the letter to INEC is with the title: “Unauthorized and fraudulent plans to change the NNPP logo and amend the party’s constitution.”

NAN recalls that that a faction of the party on Sept. 5, under the leadership of Major Agbo expelled its presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, over his alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of party campaign funds.

Ogah informed INEC in the letter that its client had informed the firm of a news item that some individuals were taking steps to change the party’s logo and amend its constitution.

“We act as solicitors to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, represented by Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, the Founder and Dr Temitope Aluko, the Chairman. Board of Trustees and we write upon their instruction.

“Our client, however, informed us that while the board is preparing for the said meeting. their attention was drawn to a news item in the media.

‘Our client informed us that some individuals are taking steps to change the NNPP’s logo, and to also amend the party’s Constitution, hence the need to place this caveat immediately.

“The commission is hereby formally notified of the unauthorised and fraudulent plans by some individuals to change the NNPP logo and amend its constitution.

“So that same must not be countenanced or registered by the commission as the alterations and amendments sort to be smuggled did not emanate from the party,” he said.

The solicitor thanked the commission, commending it for always ensuring the supremacy of the rule of law and justice.

Also, in the letter to Kwankwaso, Ogah said their clients had brought to its attention, the MoU executed on Feb. 21, 2022 between the representatives of NNPP, and the representatives of the Kwankwasya and The National Movement (TNM) groups. .

The solicitor said the MoU with Kwankwasya group was for the purpose of using the NNPP as a platform for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, it is our clients’ brief that the NNPP on its part was true to their word under the gentleman agreement by giving your groups the necessary facilities, support and platform to contest in the 2023 general elections.

The solicitor noted that the general elections as planned had come and gone, and although the plan to take over power at the national level was not actualised, it was, however, a remarkable attempt.

“It is our clients’ further statement that the NNPP appreciates your groups for considering their party as a viable party to work with in the just concluded general elections.

“Also this is to formally notify you and your groups that the said MOU entered on Feb. 21, 2022 under reference has expired upon the completion of the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Ogah said the party thanked them for their cooperation, and wished them and their groups the very best in their future political endeavours.