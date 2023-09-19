NNPCL announces organizational changes

By Udeme Akpan

THE NNPC Limited has announced new organizational changes, targeted at the delivery of strategic business objectives.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the organization, stated: “In our bid to pursue effective organisational renewal to support the delivery of our strategic business objectives, it has become imperative to rejuvenate our workforce.

“Consequently, in addition to the recent exit of three (3) Executive Vice Presidents, other Management Staff with less than fifteen (15) months to statutory retirement will be exiting the Company effective 19th September 2023.”

It added: “This is in line with our commitment to scale up NNPC Ltd.’s capabilities through targeted talent management and equal opportunity for all Nigerians.”

Recently, NNPCL appointed new executive vice presidents for the upstream, downstream and gas sectors.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad and made available to the public via NNPCL’s official handle on X(formerly Twitter).