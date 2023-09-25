Nmesirionye’s Symphony showing @ Yenwa Gallery

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

When an established artist like Joshua Nmesirionye, who has over 20 years post-training career, makes debut solo exhibition, a space for accumulated suspense beckons.

Titled “Symphony”, Nmesirionye’s debut solo, which is currently showing at Yenwa Gallery, ending September 28, 2023 comes at a time the art appreciation space of Lagos needs freshness and proven experience of a consistent artist. More of interest, the artist’s freshness on the Lagos art circuit has found timely ventilation in newly opened Yenwa Gallery, at Muri-Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Founded by independent curator, Ugonna Ibe, in 2021, Yenwa Gallery was launched as a facility in April, 2023. The maiden exhibition titled Inner Space that accompanied the launch of the gallery few months ago featured nine contemporary artists across two generations.

For the current exhibition, Nmesirionye’s creative wellspring, according to Yenwa Gallery, draws from the manifold sources of people, the environment, and the boundless realms of imagination. The gallery states that the artist’s multifaceted approach imparts a profound richness to his artwork, creating a dynamic fusion of influences that beckon viewers into an immersive world of reflection and contemplation.

“In this body of work, Joshua Nmesirionye`s paintings masterfully convey a sense of movement that is both mesmerizing and evocative,” Ibe says. “The brushstrokes seem to dance across the canvas, creating a dynamic interplay of forms and colors that hint at the transient nature of existence.”

In a curatorial statement, Ibe notes how the subdued tones employed by Nmesirionye lend his works an aura of tranquility or perhaps a touch of melancholy, yet he leaves it to the audience to discern the emotions evoked. For each of the strokes, viewers are invited “to embark on a personal journey of interpretation, allowing them to find their own meanings and emotions within the canvas.”

Excerpts from curatorial statement

“In contrast, his sculptures exude a serene calmness that commands a quiet, but powerful presence. The sculptures stand as stoic sentinels, inviting contemplation and introspection. It’s as if they hold within them the secrets of time and wisdom, encouraging viewers to pause and listen to the silent narratives they whisper. The juxtaposition of the sculptures’ quiet confidence against the vibrant energy of the paintings creates a harmonious dialogue within ‘Symphony.’

“Symphony’ marks a significant milestone in Nmesirionye’s artistic journey as he takes center stage to present a collection that reflects his unique vision and creativity.”

Born in Umuahia, Abia State, in1968, Nmesirionye completed his Higher Education at the famous School of Art and Design, Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, in 1998 with a Higher National Diploma in painting. He had his post-school training from notable Nigerian master, Abiodun Olaku.

His most recent group exhibitions are Legacy (I) and (ll), at Mydrim Gallery 2021, 2022 respectively; Infinite Treasures, Terrakulture, Lagos in 2017; October Rain, National Museum, Lagos, 2016; and Mutual Art Inspiration, Zoetemeer, Netherlands, 2016, among others.

Nmesirionye is a multimedia artist, committed to studio practice. He tells his stories through textured surface canvases. Inspiration for his works comes from people, his environment and imagination. His goal is to connect representational art with abstract and contemporary sensibilities through the physicality of paints on the canvas.

He is a member of the Universal Studios of Art, Lagos, where he practices. He also finds time to instruct and mentor students of art and upcoming artists. He is a member of Society of Nigerian Artists, SNA, and Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria.

After arriving Nigeria in 2004, from Harvard University, US, Ibe has touched quite some spots on the art and culture spaces of Africa as an independent curator.