NLC strike: Government activities paralysed in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the call for a warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, against continuous economic hardship, activities in various government agencies have been grounded in Osun state.

Vanguard observed that the entrance gate of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, was shut and workers were denied access to the premises.

Similarly, the secretariat of local government areas in the state was deserted as few workers were only hanging around the premises in numbers.

Addressing newsmen at the TCN entrance, Vice President, West, National Union of Electricity Employee, Comrade Sodiq Adewale, said the union complied totally with the strike directive.

“We are part of the strike and we are critical stakeholders as far as NLC is concerned.

“Presently, in compliance with the NLC directive, we are mandated to embark on a warning strike which started today and will continue tomorrow. As you can see, the whole place is under lock. Nobody is coming in and as time goes on, we are going to be reviewing our activities at the level of our actions.

“So far from our end, we have total compliance”, he added.

However, some workers were seen at the State Government Secretariat, Osogbo in various offices, but the NLC Caretaker Chairman, Modupe Oyedele said those workers were members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, who have decided not to join the warning strike.

“There is strict compliance to the warning strike under the umbrella of NLC, all the affiliate unions joined the strike.

“Our demand is about the hike over the PMS which is making the lives of Nigerians to be somehow difficult due to the removal of subsidy. Another one is the interference of FG in the NURTW crisis whereby the national secretariat of the body was taken over.

“There are some union affiliates that are not under NLC, they did not join, and TUC did not join.

“All the local government areas workers joined the strike. Every workforce under the NLC is in full compliance with the strike action”, she said.