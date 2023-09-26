NIM, AIESEC, others explore relationship btw capital markets, economic growth at 39th Omolayole lecture

By Peter Egwuatu

Given the conclusion that capital markets can serve as a catalyst for economic growth by channeling savings into productive investments, fostering innovation, and providing a mechanism for efficient resource allocation, the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) is collaborating with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA); Omolayole and Associates, and AIESEC Alumni Nigeria (AAN), to discuss the impact that Nigeria’s capital markets can have on the nation’s economic growth at the 39th Omolayole Management Lecture Series.

This year’s annual lecture which has Interplay between Capital Markets and Economic Growth: Exploring the Dynamic Relationship as the theme and Mr. Kyari Bukar, MD/CEO, Africa Operations, Inlaks Limited as guest speaker, will be held at the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) Auditorium on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The Omolayole Management Lecture Series (OML) is a tribute to the legacy of Dr. Michael Omolayole, an eminent business and management icon who held the distinction of being the first Nigerian Chairman/Managing Director of Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc. (now Unilever Nigeria Plc.). Dr. Omolayole’s unparalleled achievements include his unique position as the only African member of the Board of Advisors of AIESEC International in Brussels.

Speaking ahead of the event, the host of the 39th edition and President and Chairman of the Council of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Dr. (Mrs.) Christiana V.N. Atako (FNIM), said that the theme underscores the pivotal role that capital markets play in shaping the nation’s economic prosperity and improving economic growth via investment, innovation, job creation, and economic stability, all of which are essential components of sustainable growth.

“The 39th Omolayole Management Lecture Series is a platform to deliberate on the profound impact of capital markets in Nigeria. It is an opportunity to explore the dynamic relationship between these markets and economic growth, and it aligns perfectly with Dr. Omolayole’s vision of promoting excellence in management and business leadership. Dr. Michael Omolayole was the first Nigerian Chairman/Managing Director of Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc. (now Unilever Nigeria Plc.); he is also the first and only African to seat as a member of the Board of Advisors of AIESEC International in Brussels.

As a Consultant to the World Bank, Chairman/Director (past and present) of numerous multinational companies, former Member Presidential Advisory Committee, and Member of the Committee of 25 on Higher Education in Nigeria; his contributions through service to humanity are invaluable. Dr. Omolayole imbues the core values of the NIM such as Integrity; Transparency; Responsibility; Accountability; Equity; Fairness; Efficiency and Effectiveness”, Dr. (Mrs.) Atako said.

The lecture will bring together experts, thought leaders, and stakeholders from diverse sectors, including CEOs of top corporations, management gurus, related government agencies, and financial institutions. The event, sponsored by the Bank of Industry (BOI), will host other local and international speakers.