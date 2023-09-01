Nigeria’s problem beyond legislative-executive rancour – Senate Deputy Minority leader

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigeria’s Deputy Senate minority leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi on Friday disclosed that the 10th Senate’s priority is national interest above political loyalty.

He added that lifting Nigerians out of poverty due to the country’s economic quagmire requires cooperation from all the arms of government irrespective of political affiliation.

Speaking with newsmen at his country home in Ikire, Osun state, he said the issues facing Nigeria today is beyond political loyalty but national interest.

His words; The security of Nigeria now is beyond any political party, the welfare of the people, there is too much poverty in town. There are issues that transcend APC and PDP.

“In the Nigeria of today, when those kinds of issues arise, you forget the party you come from. You have to talk Nigeria and that’s what the 10th Senate is determined to do.

“The three arms of government: the judiciary, legislature and executive apart from being independent are interrelated. Today, by coincidence the President of Nigeria now was a senator, the current Vice President of Nigeria was also a senator, the President’s wife was a senator as well, the SGF was a senator too. It has never happened like that before. They know the rules of the game. So because they know the rules you will not see much rancour.

“We the opposition party know our right. The function of the opposition is to keep the government on their toes. We make sure that they do not derail from serving the people of Nigeria as expected. We want to make sure there is transparency and we want peoples’ lives to be better. In the course of doing that, you don’t fight everytime. People take too much interest in commotion between one arm of the government and another. It is when people see that fight that they will think they are doing something and that is not the case. You should be interested in the result that comes out of a relationship than the relationship itself.

“As we speak, there is no unnecessary intervention. Even now, we have a committee on legislative compliance that when we take resolution at the senate and the ayes have it, the committee will ensure the implementation of those resolutions. So when we pass resolutions and they are not implemented, then, we can say we’re going to fight. We are assuring you that we will not abandon our responsibility particularly as the opposition. We will continue to do those things that will make Nigeria proud of us”.