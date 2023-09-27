Nigerian develops AI-powered writing app LexiGenius

By Prince Osuagwu

Nigerians have joined the band of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine base application developers whose ingenuity has created fast increased popularity and transforming every aspect of human lives.

This is as a content creator and script writer, Olatunbosun Amao, has debuted with an innovative AI-powered writing app called LexiGenius. The app is a user-friendly web tool that offers a range of features primed towards making life easy for writers, students, and professionals. LexiGenius, with its cutting-edge AI technology, is said to have the potential to benefit Nigeria’s tech-economy in various ways including enhanced content creation, boosting education, increased productivity, economic growth, global competitiveness, tech entrepreneurship, foreign investment, and skills development among others.

According to Amao, LexiGenius utilizes a combination of key components in its AI technology to provide a user-friendly experience for subscribers. The main components and how they contribute to user-friendliness include different templates for users, machine learning algorithms, adaptive suggestions, user-friendly interface, and customization options.

The platform supports multiple languages and on overall, aims to provide a user-friendly experience by integrating AI technology seamlessly into the writing process.

It offers real-time assistance, adapts to individual needs, and prioritizes ease of use, ultimately helping subscribers improve their writing effortlessly.

He said: “LexiGenius helps content creators, bloggers, novelists, journalists and other creative writers who rely on written content for their work. It can be a valuable tool for students of all levels, from high school to university, to improve their writing skills, generate well-structured essays, and enhance academic performance. Business professionals who need to draft reports, emails, proposals, and other business-related documents can benefit from it to ensure their communication is clear and professional”.

He added that content marketers, editors, proof readers, creative writers, content agencies, E learning platforms, and freelance writers are part of the people the app aims at giving ease of doing their businesses.