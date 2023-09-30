Nigerian Armed Forces committed to end insecurity – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa has restated the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to end security challenges in the country.

Musa stated this during a condolence visit to the Emir of Zazau, Malam Ahmed ed Bamalli, on Friday evening in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He assured that the security challenges facing the country would soon be a thing of past, and sought for prayers for the military to succeed.

Musa accompanied by some top military officers commiserated with the over the death of eight worshippers, who died in a mosque collapse.

The CDS conveyed the condolence of the Armed Forces and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

He said: “I am in Kaduna for the Passing-out parade at Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, but felt I should take time out to pay you this condolence visit.

“As a father to me and the entire north, I count on your support and prayers so that we succeed in our various operations.

“I was here severally, I was in here in Zaria as the Commandant, Nigerian Army, Depot, and now as a Chief of Depence Staff, to God be the glory”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Aug. 11, eight worshipers died and 25 others sustained injuries sequel to the collapsed of a section of the 150-year-old Zaria Central Mosque during a congregational prayer session.

Responding, Bamalli expressed gratitude for the visit and commended President Bola Tinubu for finding Gen. Musa worthy of the appointment.

Bamalli noted that though the appointment was strictly base on merit, Mr President however deserves applaud from the entire people of Kaduna State for choosing a competent military officer from the state to serve in such capacity.

He expressed hope that security challenges in parts of the country would be addressed under the present administration.

The royal father said the council and the people of the state would continued to pray for the CDS and the government to succeed.