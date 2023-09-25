Nigeria doesn’t have best women in the world – Ruger

Popular Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo, popularly known as Ruger, has claimed that Nigeria doesn’t boast of the best women in the world.

The ‘Asiwaju Crooner’ stated during a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, that any man who is well-travelled would attest to his claims.

He said, “I can say for sure, we [Nigerians] don’t have the best women in the world. Yes, that’s a fact. No man that has been around [the world] would just say that [Nigeria has the best women]. We have good women, but we don’t have the best.

Ruger also said he will not dance with any girl on stage in Nigeria, as he does during his shows outside the country.

His words: “Personally, I don’t think I would get any girl on stage in Nigeria. Because most people who were criticising me for dancing with female fans on stage at that time were Nigerians. I don’t want any problems. I will just do my time and leave.

“Actually, I don’t want problems with Nigerians. My people are toxic, and most of the girls in Nigeria are in relationships, so I don’t want someone to come for me. Nigerian girls are liars, actually.” (sic)



