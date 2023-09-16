Nigeria comedy awards unveils nominees

By Benjamin Njoku

The much-awaited Nigeria Comedy Awards, NCA, has unveiled the list of nominees for the 2023 edition of the event which aims to honour the outstanding achievements in Nigeria’s robust comedy industry.

Among those that made the list include Basketmouth, Mercy Johnson, Tomama, Broda Shaggi, Real Warri Pikin, Kenny Blaq, Taaooma, Sabinus, Battle on Bukka Street, Mr Macaroni, Bovi, My Flatmates, Helen Paul, Passport and Ajebo,. Others are Success, Jude OC, Bimbo Ademoye ,Yaw, Kirikiru, Powski, Solomon VI, Dada Adekola, The Johnsons, Josh2Funny, Charles Inojie among others whose works have made great impact in Nigeria’s Comedy Industry, cutting across Stand-up Comedy, TV Series, Radio, Online Skits, Movies, Actors, Animation, and other areas.

According to Wole Adenuga, co-executive producer, Nigeria Comedy Awards, “As the event draws nearer, we are well-aware of the high level of anticipation by nominees, as well as their fans across Nigeria and worldwide. “We are working with Indomie Noodles, Airtel, Malta Guinness, Peak Milk, Fanta, and other brands who have partnered with us to make the event a great success. One of the highlights of the night would be the ‘Revelation of the Year’ Category which has Layi Wasabi and Soso as nominees, with the winner receiving a cash prize of N1,000,000. in addition to the plaque which other winners would be receiving at the awards show”.

This maiden edition is billed to hold on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Eko Conference Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.