Niger: Tinubu displayed strong leadership in defence of democracy – Biden

United States President Joe Biden has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his effort towards preserving the rule of law and democracy in Niger Republic.

Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to the longstanding relationship between the country and Nigeria.

This was stated in a statement released by the White House following Biden’s encounter with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, on Sunday.

“President Joe Biden has reinforced our enduring commitment to the U.S.-Nigeria relationship and to the longstanding friendship between our two countries and peoples,” the statement read.

“President Biden welcomed the Tinubu Administration’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy.

“He also thanked President Tinubu for his strong leadership as the chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to defend and preserve democracy and the rule of law in Niger and the broader region.”

Biden added that Nigeria’s invitation to the G20 Summit is a recognition of the country’s important global role as Africa’s largest democracy and economy.

Vanguard News