Nice player Beka Beka threatens to commit suicide

OGC Nice midfielder, Alexis Beka Beka has reportedly threatened to jump from the Magnan viaduct in Nice, France on Friday.

French media revealed this on Friday morning adding that negotiations are ongoing with a club psychologist on-site, while emergency services, firemen, and the military are involved in the operation.

Reports allegedly revealed that the incident was to be related to a romantic breakup, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Nice in 2022 from Lokomotiv Moscow in exchange for €12 million but has not played this season.

The viaduct is approximately 100 meters high, causing traffic disruptions on the A8 motorway.

Marca said the motorway gendarmerie platoon had been tasked with securing the traffic, as one lane was cut off and there were long traffic jams, while the police were stationed below the viaduct.

In response to the situation, Nice have canceled their scheduled media activities and established a crisis unit.

Training sessions will continue, but the press has been asked to vacate, and a planned press conference has been postponed.