NDDC: Tinubu commended for reappointing Ogbuku as MD

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A Niger Delta-based group under the aegis of Council of Organisation Leaders, COOL, has commended President Bola Tinubu for reappointing Chief Samuel Ogbuku as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MD/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

COOL in a statement by its Chairman,Tombra Kingdom-Yeri and Secretary, Oscar Timi, said the reappointment of Ogbuku did not come as a surprise considering the manner he has piloted the affairs and repositioned the commission since he assumed office.

The group pointed out that with the reappointment of Ogbuku, the commission has been rejigged to address the economic and environmental challenges faced by the region, and expressed the confidence that with Ogbuku as MD, things will change for good and the people of the region will feel the impact of competence.

They said: “The manner the Managing Director, Chief Samuel Ogbuku has administered the NDDC, shows he can bring back the commission’s lost glory and put the agency in its rightful place of pride and development. The budgeting system, complete restructuring, and overhauling stance show there is hope in the Niger Delta

“It is on this premise that we wish to congratulate Chief Ogbuku on his reappointment as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“As a former information officer in ijaw youth council Central zone, during the same period, NDDC was created shows you understand the pains, struggle, and retarded development experienced in the Niger Delta region within a short period.

“Your impeccable strides in the Commission, your hard work and your accomplishments are glaring for all and sundry to feel. We cannot think of anyone more fitting to man the affairs of the Commission than you, as we urged all lovers of development in the Niger Delta to give you all the needed support to bring development to the grassroots. We also thanked you for accepting the appointment at this crucial time to be the MD/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission.”