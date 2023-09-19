NCC changes Nigeria’s Fixed Phone Lines numbering format to 10 digits

…Says 8 digits to cease being operational December 31

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has announced a new numbering format for fixed lines.

The Commission said Nigeria’s Fixed-Lines Numbering Format has changed from eight digits to 10 digits by just adding the “02” prefix before the existing fixed number.

According to a statement by NCC, “The Commission hereby informs the public of the changes and also clarifies that existing numbers will continue to operate concurrently till the cut-over date of December 31, 2023. From January 1, 2024, the new numbering format beginning with “02” prefix will be operational.

“In other words, the old and new number formats are allowed to run concurrently till the cut-over date (December 31, 2023). Thereafter (from January 1, 2024), the new fixed-lines format will assume full recognition across all networks.

“For example, in the new order, to dial the hitherto existing number, 09461700, please dial 02094617000.

“Additional examples are: For Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano’s current number format of 014630643, 094630643, 084460643 and 064460643, will now be 02014630643, 02094630643, 02084460643 and 02064460643 respectively in the new numbering format.

“However, it is important to note that the change only affects the Fixed Telephone Numbers. There is NO CHANGE to the existing mobile numbering format.

“The announcement is made to give expression to a key responsibility of the NCC and it is consistent with the practices of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations arm supervising Information and Communication Technologies, ICT, NCC clarified.