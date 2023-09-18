Naval officer’s private part allegedly missing in Calabar

By Emma Una

CALABAR—MALE private part thieves, weekend, extended their shameful activities, which have been rampant in Calabar, Cross River State, for three weeks running to the Nigerian Navy Barracks, Akim where they allegedly snatched the genital of a naval officer.

The naval officer, whose name was not given was said to be manning the entry point into the barracks when a young man, who gave his name as Samuel walked into the barracks and was directed to the sentry point for security scrutiny.

“When he got to the sentry point, he was asked whom he was looking for and his mission in the barracks but while he was talking with the sentry officer, the man felt “an electric jolt around his genitals and behold, when he touched the area, his private had gone,” Azeez, a naval personnel toldVanguard.

Following the alarm raised by the naval officer, the young man was accosted and beaten up with instructions to return the missing genital immediately.

The alleged genital thief did not say if he was going to return the missing organ and did not deny being responsible for the disappearance of the genital.