Napoli include Osimhen in squad for Udinese clash, decline comment on TikTok videos

Despite the controversy surrounding the now deleted TikTok videos, Serie A champions, Napoli has included Victor Osimhen in their match-day squad for the game at home against Udinese.

A video of Osimhen was shared on X by football journalist, Fabrizio Romano which showed the striker arriving the team’s hotel but failing to exchange pleasantries with his teammates. He shook hands with only team manager Giuseppe Santoro before walking into the hotel.

The Nigerian has not hidden how he felt about the TikTok videos with the statement by his agent threatening legal action. He has also deleted almost all Napoli related photos from his Instagram page.

As per Sky Sports, the club has declined to comment on the incident and expect to carry on with business as usual.

Napoli will face Udinese in a week 6 fixture as they continue in their attempt to defend the title they won last term.

The club sits 7th on the league table having won just two of their first five games.