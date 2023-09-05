NANS storms UNILAG to protest fee hike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said it would moblise its members to protest at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos, on Wednesday, over the hike in school fees across educational institutions in the country.

It also warned the Department of State Services (DSS) not to prevent students from exercising their rights to protest, insisting it is a globally recognised human right.

The National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Giwa Temitope, said this while reacting to the statement made by DSS that some politicians were assembling student leaders for violent protest against the Federal Government over socioeconomic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action,” the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya stated on Monday.

Recall that the Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike, revealed that it would protest against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Speaking to Vanguard on Tuesday, Temitope said, “We are mobilising for a protest against the fee hike in UNILAG which happened on August 2. And what we are fighting for is a total reversal of the increment in school fees for the students.

“There is a saying that the police is your friend. And moreso, we are not entering the school, we will be at the frontage of the school in solidarity for students and their parents. The government has increased the school fees to 400 per cent, but not increased the wages and salaries of our parents.”

“Do you want the students to drop out of school and engage in cyber crimes? Or do you want the ladies to be sleeping around with men to make money? The reason we clamour for this in federal universities is that they are meant to be less expensive,” he added.