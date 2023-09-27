Naira Marley shares video of last conversation with Mohbad over ‘suicidal thoughts’

Street hop sensation, Naira Marley has shared a video of his last conversation with late singer Mohbad, wherein, the deceased opened up about his struggle with suicidal thoughts.

In the video, posted on X ((formerly known as Twitter) handle of a Social Media Influencer, Reno Omokri on Wednesday, Mohbad was captured explaining his ordeal to Naira Marley after battling with depression.

I Video Recorded My Last Conversation With MohBad And Here It Is-Naira Marley pic.twitter.com/jc40CA8ojf — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 27, 2023

The singer’s death has continued to spark controversies and generate several conspiracy theories.

Recall the Marlian Records boss, via an official statement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, addressed the allegations.

It is Naira Marley’s second official statement since Mohbad died.

The British-Nigerian singer also debunked claims he runs his Marlian Records label as a drug cartel.

He wrote, “Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly.” The rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue.

“I am not a drug lord, nor do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity. I’m dedicated to proving my innocence, and I’m cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence,”